UAE - LEOS Developments has launched a master community, the company’s first large-scale master-planned community in Dubai and one of its most significant undertakings to date, with a gross development value exceeding AED5 billion ($1.36 billion).

Strategically located in Wadi Al Safa 5 within Dubailand, at the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66) and Emirates Road (E611), across from the Dubai Outlet Mall, LEOS’ new masterplan offers exceptional connectivity to key districts while providing a resort-style living experience.

Just 16 minutes from Downtown Dubai, it combines tranquillity and convenience in one of the city’s fastest-growing areas.

The project is developed in close collaboration with Dubai Holding, reflecting a shared commitment to delivering sustainable, design-led communities that align with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, a blueprint to make Dubai the world’s best city to live, work and visit.

Rui Liu, Founder and Chairman of LEOS Developments, said: “The new masterplan marks a defining milestone for our company to become a major developer in Dubai. Developed in close collaboration with Dubai Holding, it embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality of life, which are the very principles that underpin the Dubai 2040 Vision. We are honoured to contribute to this city’s continued evolution as a global model for master-planned communities.”

The master community reinforces the emirate’s reputation as a global benchmark for community living and innovation, aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The master community represents a new standard in wellness-focused, sustainable living, set amidst over 16,000 trees, botanical gardens, and crystal-clear lagoons. Residents will enjoy a holistic lifestyle defined by green spaces, open-air amenities, and design excellence. The community will roll out in phases, beginning with Regent’s Park, which features three- to four-bedroom townhouses and five- to seven-bedroom villas. In total, more than 800+ homes will be delivered, with prices starting from AED1,600 per sq ft and a down payment of only 5%.

The UAE’s wellness real estate market is projected to grow from AED503 million in 2024 to nearly AED31 billion by 2027, underscoring the country’s rising focus on health, sustainability, and quality of life. LEOS’s new masterplan is designed to lead this transformation, embodying a lifestyle where wellness and modern living converge.

The community offers a curated mix of premium villas and townhouses, surrounded by water features, landscaped parks, retail boulevards, and a comprehensive range of leisure, wellness, and family amenities. Facilities include padel and tennis courts, yoga studios, cycling tracks, outdoor gyms, botanical gardens, children’s play areas, swimming pools, and a clubhouse. Homes will additionally feature smart technology integration and EV-ready garages, fully aligned with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

