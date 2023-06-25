Saudi-based Ladun Investment Company said one of its subsidiaries, Built Industrial Company, has secured a contract worth SR57.47 million ($15.3 million) from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) to provide key services for the Riyadh Tower building.

As per the deal, Built Industrial will be responsible for the civil, architectural, electrical, sanitary and drainage works at the Saudi tower, said Ladun in its filing to Tadawul.

The project will reflect positively on Ladun's income statements during 2023 and the beginning of 2024, it added.

