RIYADH -- Kuwait's Minister of Municipality and Housing Abdullatif Al-Mishari discussed with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hojail cooperation in real estate sector on the sidelines of Cityscape Global 2024.

The meeting with Minister Al-Mishari touched on housing experiences and the ministry's programs such as housing support, guarantees, and housing development, in addition to exchanging visions on expanding construction and supporting real estate developers, said the Saudi minister on X Tuesday.

He also stated that they agreed to form a joint working team between the two countries to transfer experiences in several tracks that serve the real estate sector and enhance the integration of efforts to achieve sustainable development in this field.

