Egypt - Kandeel Group has announced the launch of its new brand, Kandeel Developments, reflecting its forward-looking vision for developing modern, integrated real estate projects. The company also revealed its latest venture—a mixed-use commercial, administrative, and medical project in New Cairo.

The new project by Kandeel Developments is located in the South Academy district, one of New Cairo’s neighbourhoods. It features a variety of commercial, administrative, and medical spaces, making it a prime destination for investors seeking a comprehensive mix of services and facilities. Additionally, the project serves a significant segment of residents in the South Academy area.

With an investment cost of EGP 2bn, the project embodies Kandeel’s vision of creating large-scale developments that cater to the needs of the Egyptian market and align with its growing aspirations.

Kandeel Developments has collaborated with a team of top experts and consultants across various fields, including architecture and finance. Architect Yasser El Beltagy, CEO of YBA Architects, will oversee the project’s architectural consultancy. Renowned for his ability to deliver innovative designs that blend modernity with functional beauty, El Beltagy’s expertise will add a contemporary touch to the project, enhancing its aesthetic and operational value.

Basem El Sherbiny, CEO of Etqan Consultancy, will provide financial and commercial consultancy for the project. Leveraging Etqan’s extensive experience in financial and marketing planning, the company will ensure the project achieves optimal economic feasibility and guides investments effectively to maximize returns.

Abdelrahman Saber, CEO of EgyMap, will manage the commercial facilities, providing an integrated experience for investors and clients and employing the best practices to efficiently manage commercial privileges in alignment with the company’s vision.

The new project, considered one of the company’s largest to date, aims to offer versatile spaces tailored to the diverse activities in high demand within the South Academy area. By doing so, it creates a thriving business ecosystem that attracts a wide range of investors and clients.

Ziad Kandeel, CEO of Kandeel Developments, said: “The project is designed to meet the needs of the area’s most upscale neighbourhoods by offering versatile spaces that provide an ideal environment for work and investment.”

