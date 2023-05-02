Leading government entities, renowned real estate developers and financial experts will be in Jeddah for the Saudi Real Estate Development and Ownership Exhibition (Seredo 2023) which kicks off on May 28.

A four-day event, Seredo is being organised by Aalyalshan Company, at the Jeddah Centre for Forums and Events. It is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors with an interest in purchasing or promoting real estate.

The upcoming event will see experts take part in insightful panel discussions and engaging workshops to uncover the latest real estate trends and innovative development strategies in addition to specialized training courses.

Abdulrahman Alzahrani, the General Manager of Aalyalshan Company, said the company's goal is to present an effective real estate exhibition that contributes to the development and advancement of the Saudi real estate market.

“This exhibition serves as a hub that brings together the various entities and leaders in the real estate sector, facilitating the exchange of experiences and knowledge among visitors," noted Alzahrani.

"It aims to raise awareness about the importance of real estate investment and products, while providing effective marketing solutions to meet the growing demand in the real estate market and maintain a balance between supply and demand," stated the top official.

"The exhibition will also facilitate the exchange of experiences and transfer of best practices in real estate development, as well as the advancement of construction methods, forging partnerships between local and international stakeholders, and showcasing the impact of digital transformation on real estate development," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).