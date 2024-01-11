Iman Developers, a leading luxury residential developer in Dubai, has broken ground on its latest masterpiece - 10 Oxford - a premium project coming up within Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) at an investment of AED415 million ($113 million).

Unveiling the project, Iman said the 10 Oxford is an extraordinary project that seamlessly fuses contemporary living with nature, thanks to its Zen-inspired biophilic design.

What sets this development apart is its generous 52,000 sq ft of amenity space, one of the largest within Iman's portfolio, it stated.

On completion, 10 Oxford will offers its residents a total of 430 residential units, encompassing a variety of living spaces - from studio apartments to one- and two-bedroom units - as well as several major amenities.

One of the standout features of 10 Oxford is its expansive water area, spanning over 20,000 sq ft on the first floor, providing residents with an extraordinary oasis for relaxation and recreation, right in the heart of the city, said the Dubai developer in its statement.

The key amenities include a serene floating river, a meditation enclave, a Zen Garden, a rooftop farming area, a fully equipped gym, a refreshing swimming pool, an inviting club house, an infinity pool, a barbecue area, and a revitalizing jogging track, among many others.

According to Iman, it has a remarkable selection of over 40 community, health, and lifestyle features.

The breaking ground of 10 Oxford marks the beginning of a new era in luxury living in Dubai, where nature and contemporary living coexist harmoniously, said a top official.

"It underscores our unwavering commitment to creating harmonious and sustainable living environments," remarked Ismail Marfani, the Managing Director of Iman Developers.

"We have meticulously infused Zen-inspired biophilic design into this project, and we are excited to invite individuals and families to embark on this extraordinary living journey," he added.

