RIYADH — The construction cost index in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of 0.7 percent in September 2025 compared to August, maintaining the same growth rate as the previous month, according to the data released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The authority explained in its Construction Cost Index (CCI) bulletin for September that the residential sector witnessed a 0.8 percent increase in construction costs due to a 1.5 percent increase in labor prices, a 1.2 percent increase in equipment and machinery rentals, and a 9.9 percent increase in energy prices.

However, prices of some basic materials declined, with metal products prices fell by 1.7 percent and other building materials by 1.2 percent, limiting the increase in the general residential sector index.

In the non-residential sector, the construction cost index rose 0.6 percent during the same month, driven by a 1.3 percent increase in equipment and machinery rental prices, one percent increase in labor costs, and a 9.9 percent increase in energy prices.

Meanwhile, the cost of basic materials in the non-residential sector saw a slight decline of 0.4 percent, affected by a 1.7 percent decline in the prices of metal products and other building materials.

The release of the CCI bulletin is part of GASTAT's efforts to develop statistical products for vital sectors, providing reliable references and accurate estimates based on analyses of materials, labor, equipment rental, and energy costs for residential and non-residential sectors.

The CCI supports contractors, real estate developers, and relevant authorities in planning construction projects.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).