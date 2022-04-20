German hospitality brand Deutsche Hospitality will enter the Ras Al Khaimah market for the first time with a white label agreement to rebrand Al Hamra Village Hotel and Al Hamra Residences.

The two properties, both in Al Hamra Village within the northern emirate, will be rebranded as MAXX and Steigenberger Residences under the agreement with the German company, following extensive renovations, Al Hamra said in a press release today.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said: “We continue to see a consistent increase in the number of international tourist arrivals as well as staycation guests from across the UAE to our hospitality assets.

“The re-opening of these properties is at an ideal time as the Emirate experiences renewed tourism activity as COVID-19 related restrictions on the travel sector subside.”

The renovated apartment complex will include 143 residences, from studio apartments to five-bedroom penthouses. The hotel will have 219 rooms and suites across 52 villas, in addition to leisure facilities and restaurants.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

