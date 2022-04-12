Cairo – Misr Italia Properties has signed a contract with ASASS Construction to guarantee that the delivery process of IL BOSCO projects in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) and New Cairo is meeting the set schedule.

The agreement came as part of Misr Italia’s EGP 2 billion construction plan, according to a press release.

ASASS will be in charge of the construction work of phase I of IL BOSCO City in New Cairo, in addition to the lodges of phase I and the villas located in the second and third phases of IL BOSCO New Capital.

Misr Italia has completed 100% of the first phase villas in IL Bosco project in NAC before the agreed-upon date and executed 80% of the second phase villas. The real estate developer has also finished 77% of the concrete works in the first phase, and over 50% in the second and third phases of the buildings in the same project.

CEO and Managing Director of Misr Italia Properties, Mohamed Hany El-Assal, commented: “Our partnership with ASASS Construction comes in line with Misr Italia’s strategy to join forces with big credible entities that can turn the designs of its various projects into a tangible reality, hence meeting customers’ needs and aspirations; highest quality and according to global standards.”

Last September, Misr Italia inked an EGP 400 million agreement with Solid Construction to accelerate the construction works of IL BOSCO project in the Administrative Capital.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).