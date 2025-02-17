Egypt - Under the patronage of Minister of Housing and New Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Egypt’s governmental real estate platform—supported by the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system—was officially launched on Thursday in Cairo.

This initiative marks a pivotal transformation in Egypt’s real estate sector, reshaping its operational framework by enhancing transparency, efficiency, and credibility.

The MLS system, Egypt’s first multi-listing platform, is a government-led initiative that serves as a unified hub for key stakeholders, including real estate agents, developers, financial institutions, and government entities. More than just a database, it is an integrated system designed to establish a well-organized and centralized real estate market.

In his speech, Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing and New Urban Communities, emphasized, “The Egyptian government has prioritized urban and real estate development as a national objective to encourage both domestic and foreign investment. The real estate sector plays an increasing role in the national economy, driven by large-scale national projects implemented by the state in recent years. Moreover, Egyptian real estate remains a reliable store of value for individuals and companies alike.”

He further stated: “Exporting real estate requires a set of executive measures, including various facilitation options. The Ministry of Housing is currently developing a comprehensive strategy to market Egyptian real estate abroad and identify target markets. This process necessitates cataloging available units, classifying them, and integrating them into a unified digital system.”

The establishment of this unified real estate platform aligns with a strategic objective to enhance the sector’s management, strengthen Egypt’s position in the global real estate investment landscape, attract foreign investments, and create new opportunities for Egyptians abroad and international investors. This initiative is expected to drive significant transformation within Egypt’s real estate sector, the minister disclosed.

Ahmed El Batrawy, Chairman of E-Systematic, highlighted that the new platform ensures all transactions, property listings, and market movements are verified, monitored, and approved with high credibility.

Thanks to the MLS system, which consolidates all real estate data into a single, reliable source, the platform eliminates duplicate and redundant listings, ensuring that only verified properties are available to buyers and investors. Additionally, it modernizes operational mechanisms, refines regulations, and fosters trust between professionals and consumers while connecting the Egyptian real estate market to the global stage, El Batrawy said.

He noted that the platform represents a significant step toward digital transformation in the real estate sector, providing an innovative and efficient tool for developers, local investors, and international stakeholders to explore and engage with Egypt’s latest real estate projects.

Starting today, Egypt can connect to a global network of over 2 million real estate professionals across the United States, Canada, Europe, and South America, and vice versa. Through the MLS system, Egyptian real estate professionals will be able to collaborate, share property listings, and access international markets with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

El Batrawy continued, stating that this platform will open new horizons for foreign investments and cross-border transactions, positioning Egypt as a key player in the global real estate market.

The official Egyptian real estate platform is set to directly integrate data from the MLS system, ensuring that all listed properties are verified, accurate, and continuously updated. This platform will also enhance consumer confidence by eliminating fraudulent listings and providing a seamless and secure experience for real estate transactions.

