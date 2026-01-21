Real estate developer Madinet Masr has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aboelwafa for Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company to execute construction works in the ClubSide project within Taj City, with total investments of EGP 3.3 billion, as per a press release.

Under the MoU, Aboelwafa will carry out the construction of 40 residential buildings along with the associated infrastructure within the ClubSide development.

The works are scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, in line with Madinet Masr’s timeline for developing fully integrated urban communities within Taj City.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).