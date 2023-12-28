DUBAI - Dubai's real estate market recorded 494 sales transactions worth AED2.18 billion on Wednesday, in addition to 101 mortgage deals totalling AED1.07 billion, and 42 gift deals amounting to AED787.19 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 446 villas and apartments worth AED1.09 billion, and 48 land plots worth AED1.09 billion.

The mortgages included 85 villas and apartments worth AED372.3 million and 16 land plots valued at AED701.12 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED4.04 billion.