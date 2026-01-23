DUBAI: Dubai’s First-Time Home Buyer (FTHB) Programme is accelerating the path to home ownership for residents across the emirate, having already enabled over 2,000 residents to purchase their first home in the last 6 months and driving more than AED3.25 billion in residential property sales, according to the latest figures from the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

Launched in July 2025, the FTHB Programme was developed jointly by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and DLD to make home ownership more accessible for residents of all nationalities and income levels by bringing together government partners, developers, and financial institutions to offer first-time buyers priority access to new projects, tailored mortgage solutions, and preferential pricing.

The Programme was developed in alignment with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate its position as a leading global destination for talent. It also supports the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and contributed to the UAE's Year of Community by promoting social cohesion and economic resilience.

To date, more than 41,000 residents have registered in the Programme. Of the units purchased, 49% were bought by residents who have lived in Dubai for more than 5 years without previously owning a home, highlighting the Programme’s success in empowering long-term residents to become homeowners and strengthening long-term community roots.

The Programme has facilitated successful transactions across participating developers, alongside strong uptake of tailored mortgage solutions by first-time buyers through all five participating banks, reinforcing its role in expanding practical access to home ownership.

Spirit of partnership

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said: “The remarkable response to the First-Time Home Buyer Programme – an initiative guided by our visionary leadership and delivered in close collaboration with the Dubai Land Department – reflects Dubai’s spirit of partnership, uniting government, developers, and financial institutions to turn homeownership into a reality for thousands.

“This initiative not only strengthens investor confidence but also accelerates the real estate sector’s contribution to Dubai’s economy, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. By fostering social cohesion and supporting talent retention, we are stimulating long-term demand and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for sustainable urban development.”

Sustained demand

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, affirmed that the First-Time Home Buyer Programme represents a pivotal initiative in expanding residential homeownership and sustaining the strong momentum of Dubai’s real estate market in 2025. He noted that the sector recorded exceptional performance this year, with total real estate transactions reaching AED917 billion, reflecting growing confidence and robust demand.

He explained that the rising interest in the Programme underscores its success in converting latent demand into tangible real estate transactions. He added that the Dubai Land Department views the initiative as a practical model for integrating regulatory policies with effective partnerships across government entities, developers, and financial institutions, thereby simplifying the homeownership journey and reinforcing trust, transparency, and market stability.

The Programme continues to drive sustained activity across Dubai’s real estate sector by deepening end-user demand and expanding access for residents who previously viewed homeownership as out of reach. Many early buyers have described the Programme as a turning point in their ability to put down long-term roots in the city.

Simplified process

Fatma Almarri, a first-time home buyer under the Programme, said: “Owning a home felt distant, especially on a single income. This Programme made the process simpler and more achievable, and it has helped me take control of my financial future with greater confidence.”

Jade Lee, another resident who benefited from the Programme, said: “Owning my own property has been a life-changing milestone. Growing up in a family where homeownership was not common, I watched my parents move from one rental to another. Thanks to this Programme, I now have stability and a foundation I can build on for my future.”

As it expands with additional partners, including more developers, the Programme will offer broader choices, ensuring that aspiring homeowners have access to a wider selection of properties. The FTHB Programme is shaping a more inclusive, future-focused property market, one that strengthens Dubai’s long-term competitiveness while supporting families and individuals as they build their lives in the city.