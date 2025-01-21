Valores Property Development, a rising star in the UAE’s real estate sector, has announced plans to launch AED600 million ($163.35 million) worth of projects across prime Dubai locations in 2025 following the success of its debut development, Valores Residences in Al Furjan.

The new projects will be in Dubai International City Phase II, Dubai Islands, and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), the developer said.

Valued at AED150 million, Valores Residences in Al Furjan marks a pivotal milestone for the company.

The G+7 flagship development has already achieved exceptional success, with nearly all units sold out. Comprising 87 premium residences, the project offers a harmonious blend of smart home technology, wellness-inspired amenities, and lush landscaped spaces. Unit sizes range from 692 sq ft. to 2,237 sq ft., with prices starting at AED900,000 and going up to AED2.4 million.

Valores Residences sets a new benchmark for sustainable luxury. Designed for the future, the development integrates smart technology with wellness-focused features, such as a rooftop jogging trail, yoga spaces, and eco-conscious landscaped gardens, creating a sanctuary that seamlessly blends innovation with nature, it said.

“Our vision has always been to harmonise modern living with nature by integrating sustainability, quality, and community into every development. The overwhelming response to Valores Residences validates the demand for our approach and underscores the value we bring to the market. We are proud to deliver a project that resonates with the aspirations of our buyers and sets the stage for continued success in mid-market luxury developments,” said Assad Khan, Managing Director of Valores Property Development, who brings over three decades of real estate expertise to the company.

Anne Sajeev, Managing Director of Valores Property Development, added: “Moving forward, every development will embody our core philosophy: quality, sustainability, commitment, and purpose. Our goal is not just to create properties but to craft lifestyles—where every detail reflects elegance, every corner breathes comfort, and every foundation rests on trust.”

Valores Development is expected to release 335 new units in Q1 2025 in its upcoming projects. Among the highlights is a community-centric residential project in Dubai International City Phase II, located along the Dubai Metro Blue Line. These thoughtfully designed apartments will feature top-tier amenities for family living and are poised to become highly sought-after by investors and homebuyers, offering lucrative yields and strong ROI potential.

Shoieb Ahmad Khan, Director of Valores Development, emphasised: “At Valores Developments, our priority is to deliver superior quality at competitive price points in strategically selected locations. Our designs are as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional. This commitment to architectural excellence, combined with timely project delivery, forms the cornerstone of our success and ensures exceptional ROI for our customers.”

With plans to expand further into high-growth areas such as Dubai Islands and JVC, Valores Development is poised for sustained growth in the UAE market, the developer said. -TradeArabia News Service

