Dubai is projected to lead global prime residential price growth in 2025, with capital values forecast to grow by up to 9.9%, according to global consultancy Savills. The emirate reported a capital value growth of 6.8% last year.

The growth in 2025 will be the highest among 30 global cities in Savills Prime Residential World Cities Index.

Globally, capital values in prime markets are forecast to remain positive in 2025, with an average price growth of 1.6% across the 30 cities tracked.

A growing population and an influx of high net-worth individuals and family offices into the UAE are fuelling strong demand for prime residential properties, the consultancy said.

Dubai is also expected to lead the index for rental growth, with a projected increase of more than 10%. The emirate recorded a 23.5% rental growth in 2024, supported by sustained demand for luxury living.

The emirate’s prime residential sector continues to thrive, with demand outpacing supply in some of the city’s most sought-after communities, said Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency at Savills Middle East.

“We expect 2025 to bring further momentum, with high-value transactions and new ultra-luxury developments reshaping the city’s real estate landscape,” he added.

