Dubai has seen a surge in the number of registered holiday homes on the back of an expanding tourism industry and demand for short-term stays, according to a new report.

The number of registered holiday homes in Dubai has increased substantially by 45% year-on-year as of March 2023, according to property consultancy firm Asteco.

In its report released on Thursday, Asteco noted that some residential units that were previously offered to tenants on annual contracts have transitioned into short-term rental properties. There has also been a “significant” increase in the establishment of holiday home management companies.

“This shift has been further facilitated by the ongoing expansion of airline services, leading to the addition of new destinations and increased frequencies on existing routes,” the report said.

Eviction cases

Contributing to the demand for short-term rentals is the “rapid rise” of eviction cases in the emirate, as “strata-title” homeowners ask tenants to vacate the premises prior to the end of their annual lease.

Landlords have been serving eviction notices, stating self-use or sale as grounds, although they subsequently re-let the same units at rates significantly inflated, the report said.

Some tenants, driven by both cost and time-saving considerations, also prefer superior fully fitted space, as opposed to shell and core units.

“Consequently, the market has witnessed a surge in the availability of new holiday homes.”

Asteco noted high demand from companies looking to expand their existing footprint within the same development, or by moving to new, often better-quality premises. “In fact, there are waiting lists for well managed (single landlord) buildings offered at competitive rates,” the report said.

The global short-term rental market, valued at $100.8 billion in 2022, is likely to more than double to $228.9 billion by 2030, according to Vantage Market Research. The market growth will be driven by the increasing popularity of online platforms like Airbnb and TripAdvisor, which connect homeowners with tenants.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)