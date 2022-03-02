DUBAI - Dubai’s real estate market recorded 294 sales transactions worth AED666.33 million and mortgage deals of AED915.77 million in addition to seven gift transactions amounting to AED9.84 million Monday, data released by the emirate’s Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 265 villas and apartments worth AED556.45 million, and 29 land plots worth AED109.88 million, while the mortgages included 74 villas and apartments worth AED153.56 million and 14 land plots valued at AED762.21 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.5 bn

