DUBAI -- Dubai real estate market recorded 501 sales transactions worth AED1.2 billion, in addition to 117 mortgage deals of AED278.84 million, and eight gift deals amounting to AED7.69 million on Monday, data released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 422 villas and apartments worth AED931.9 million, and 79 land plots worth AED263.52 million, while mortgages included 96 villas and apartments worth AED234.5 million and 21 land plots valued at AED44.34 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.4 billion.