Dubai real estate market recorded 581 sales transactions worth AED1.89 billion, in addition to 134 mortgage deals of AED 485.02 million, and 16 gift deals amounting to AED168.02 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 538 villas and apartments worth AED1.4 billion, and 43 land plots worth AED492.5 billion.

The mortgages included 109 villas and apartments worth AED382.53 million and 25 land plots valued at AED102.49 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.5 billion.