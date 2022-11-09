DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 544 sales transactions worth AED1.64 billion, in addition to 78 mortgage deals of AED590.54 million, on Tuesday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 444 villas and apartments worth AED1.01 billion, and 100 land plots worth AED633.18 million, while mortgages included 60 villas and apartments worth AED 477.96 million and 18 land plots valued at AED112.59 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.2 billion.



