DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 508 sales transactions worth AED1.15 billion, in addition to 83 mortgage deals of AED737.29 million, and 21 gift deals amounting to AED84.81 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 448 villas and apartments worth AED920.51 million, and 60 land plots worth AED225.21 million, while mortgages included 66 villas and apartments worth AED183.26 million and 17 land plots valued at AED554.04 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.9 billion.