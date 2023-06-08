Dubai's real estate market recorded 547 sales transactions worth AED1.25 billion on Thursday, in addition to 95 mortgage deals totalling AED386.79 million, and 49 gift deals amounting to AED177.98 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 503 villas and apartments worth AED1.03 billion, and 44 land plots worth AED214.38 million.

The mortgages included 91 villas and apartments worth AED288.67 million and 4 land plots valued at AED98.13 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.