DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 482 sales transactions worth AED1.19 billion, in addition 136 mortgage deals of AED580.36 million, and 14 gift deals amounting to AED38.09 million on Monday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 391 villas and apartments worth AED800.36 million, and 91 land plots worth AED391.95 million, while mortgages included 107 villas and apartments worth AED135.32 million and 29 land plots valued at AED445.04 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.