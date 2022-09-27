DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 498 sales transactions worth AED 1.24 billion, in addition to 80 mortgage deals of AED 444.06 million, and 12 gift deals amounting to AED65.68 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 469 villas and apartments worth AED993.53 million, and 29 land plots worth AED248.33 million, while mortgages included 51 villas and apartments worth AED141.5 million and 29 land plots valued at AED302.56 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.