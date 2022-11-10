DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 466 sales transactions worth AED1.7 billion, in addition to 93 mortgage deals of AED212.74 million, and 11 gift deals amounting to AED35.9 million on Wednesday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 399 villas and apartments worth AED1.24 billion, and 67 land plots worth AED269.41 million, while mortgages included 71 villas and apartments worth AED165.31 million and 22 land plots valued at AED47.43 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.