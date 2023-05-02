Dubai real estate market recorded 620 sales transactions worth AED1.35 billion, in addition to 94 mortgage deals of AED315.42 million, and 33 gift deals amounting to AED97.31 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 571 villas and apartments worth AED1.05 billion, and 49 land plots worth AED301.63 million.

The mortgages included 78 villas and apartments worth AED160.91 million and 16 land plots valued at AED154.51 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.