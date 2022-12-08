DUBAI- Dubai real estate market recorded 617 sales transactions worth AED1.45 billion, in addition to 85 mortgage deals of AED257.35 million, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED34.64 million on Thursday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 532 villas and apartments worth AED1.11 billion, and 85 land plots worth AED338.47 million, while mortgages included 70 villas and apartments worth AED169.82 million and 15 land plots valued at AED87.53 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.