DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 439 sales transactions worth AED1.25 billion, in addition to 66 mortgage deals of AED240.64 million, and 72 gift deals amounting to AED175.81 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 357 villas and apartments worth AED758.25 million, and 82 land plots worth AED494.64 million, while mortgages included 55 villas and apartments worth AED231.44 million and 11 land plots valued at AED9.19 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.6 billion.