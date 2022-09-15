DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 386 sales transactions worth AED1.2 billion, in addition to 84 mortgage deals of AED151.32 million, and 62 gift deals amounting to AED48.92 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 341 villas and apartments worth AED1.01 billion, and 45 land plots worth AED195.91 million, while mortgages included 63 villas and apartments worth AED129.08 million and 21 land plots valued at AED22.24 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.4 billion.