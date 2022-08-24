DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 387 sales transactions worth AED1.15 billion, in addition to 68 mortgage deals of AED149.38 million, and 85 gift deals amounting to AED140.85 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 336 villas and apartments worth AED913.23 million, and 51 land plots worth AED241.01 million, while mortgages included 53 villas and apartments worth AED117.45 million and 15 land plots valued at AED31.94 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.4 billion.