A total of 3,244 real estate transactions worth over AED 13.6 billion were conducted during the week ending 7th July, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 323 plots were sold for AED 3.33 billion, while 2,237 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 5.37 billion.

The top three transactions were two lands in Marsa Dubai sold for AED 230.14 million and AED 230.14 respectively, followed by a land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for AED 130 million.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 86 transactions worth AED 249.21 million, followed by Al Goze Second with 62 sales transactions worth AED 713.13 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 49 sales transactions worth AED 70 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Um Suqaim Third for AED 420 million, another in Palm Jumeirah worth AED 55 million, and an apartment in Zaabeel First worth AED 46 million.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED 3.02 billion. Meanwhile, 196 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 2 Billion.