DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 372 sales transactions worth AED1.04 billion, in addition to 76 mortgage deals of AED148.6 million, and 28 gift deals amounting to AED169.89 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 341 villas and apartments worth AED883.13 million, and 31 land plots worth AED161.82 million, while mortgages included 64 villas and apartments worth AED127.03 million and 12 land plots valued at AED21.57 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.3 billion.