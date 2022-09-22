DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 371 sales transactions worth AED825.36 million, in addition to 81 mortgage deals of AED231.57 million, and 18 gift deals amounting to AED48.1 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 334 villas and apartments worth AED626.55 million, and 37 land plots worth AED198.81 million, while mortgages included 65 villas and apartments worth AED143.97 million and 16 land plots valued at AED87.6 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.1 billion.