A total of 3,543 real estate transactions worth over AED9.8 billion were conducted during the week ending 9th February 2024, according to data released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 197 plots were sold for AED1.61 billion, while 2,572 apartments and villas were purchased for AED5.68 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Warsan Fourth sold for AED120.32 million, a land sold for AED78.86 million in Al Barshaa South Third, and another in Wadi Al Safa 3 sold for AED54 million.

Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 77 transactions worth AED199.72 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 30 transactions worth AED136.08 million, and Jabal Ali First with 11 transactions worth AED51.65 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Island 2 for AED140.45 million, another in Jumeirah First worth AED119 million, and an apartment in Al Safouh Second worth AED80 million.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED1.8 billion. Meanwhile, 135 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED725 million.