DUBAI - A total of 1,600 real estate transactions worth over AED4.8 billion were conducted during the week ending 30th November, 2022, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report revealed that Dubai saw the sale of 176 plots for AED998.19 million, as well as 1,052 apartments and villas for AED 2.32 billion.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week with 81 sales worth AED285.43 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 50 sales transactions worth AED141.87 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 6 sales worth AED8 million.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED38 million in Jumeirah Second, and another for AED 37 million in Palm Jumeirah, with a third being sold for AED35 million in Al Barsha First.

The sum of mortgaged properties for the week stood at AED1.37 billion. Meanwhile, 38 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 113 million.