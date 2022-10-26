DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 425 sales transactions worth AED1.32 billion, in addition to 71 mortgage deals of AED386.7 million, and 12 gift deals amounting to AED56.77 million on Tuesday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 403 villas and apartments worth AED1.17 billion, and 22 land plots worth AED149.92 million, while mortgages included 55 villas and apartments worth AED315.5 million and 16 land plots valued at AED71.2 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.