DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 438 sales transactions worth AED1.19 billion, in addition to 118 mortgage deals of AED852.36 million, and 18 gift deals amounting to AED29.65 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 362 villas and apartments worth AED902.54 million, and 76 land plots worth AED283.46 million, while mortgages included 104 villas and apartments worth AED747.86 million and 14 land plots valued at AED104.5 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.00 billion.