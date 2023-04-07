A total of 2,793 real estate and properties transactions valued at AED10.4 billion were conducted during the week ending 7th April 2023, according to data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD). The DLD weekly report noted that 222 plots were sold for AED1.8 billion, 2,086 apartments and villas were sold for AED4.56 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Business Bay sold for AED456.25 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED150 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED456.25 million in Business Bay in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 93 sales transactions worth AED246.61 million, followed by MADINAT HIND 4 with 33 sales transactions worth AED43.22 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 30 sales transactions worth AED261 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED170 million in Wadi Al Safa 3, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED137 million in Island 2, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED130 million in Island 2.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.96 billion, with the highest being a land in Mirdif, mortgaged for AED 1 billion. 76 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED138 million.