Mered, a reputed international real estate developer, has announced Sera Group as the general contractor for its flagship Iconic Residences design by Pininfarina in Dubai Internet City.

Sera Group’s extensive portfolio includes residential developments, hotels, healthcare and educational facilities, and industrial projects. Its residential and hospitality portfolio includes well-known projects such as Address Residences Dubai Opera and Il Primo next to Dubai’s landmark Burj Khalifa, as well as Skyview Tower and Barbaros Reserve Bodrum Residences which is managed by Kempinski.

Michael Belton, Chief Executive Officer at Mered, commented: “With luxury real estate booming in Dubai, Sera Group’s proven expertise in constructing large-scale, high-quality projects makes them the perfect choice to bring our vision for Iconic Residences design by Pininfarina to life. Their approach to precision, innovation, and attention to detail aligns seamlessly with Mered’s commitment to delivering exceptional residential experiences. Together, we aim to create a landmark that will redefine luxury living and contribute to Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline.”

Tallest in Dubai Internet City

Over the past year, Mered has secured approvals from key government authorities and broken ground for the Iconic Residences. With design and contractor procurement nearing completion and main construction slated to begin shortly, it is set to become the tallest in Dubai Internet City at 290 m. The Iconic Residences design by Pininfarina will feature 310 luxury apartments and world-class amenities, with unit handovers Q3 2027. Residents will enjoy offerings such as spa, restaurants, kid’s club, infinity pool, gym and yoga spaces, retail outlets, and much more.

Ozan Şener, Chief Executive Officer at Sera Group said: “We are excited to collaborate with Mered on this landmark project. Our extensive experience across diverse sectors, combined with our deep-rooted dedication to quality and innovation, positions us perfectly to deliver the Iconic Residences design by Pininfarina to the highest standards. With its prime location and Mered’s visionary approach, this project is destined to become one of Dubai’s most prestigious addresses.”

