DUBAI: Dubai's real estate market recorded 559 sales transactions worth AED1.81 billion on Thursday, in addition to 120 mortgage deals totalling AED374.77 million, and 110 gift deals amounting to AED221.91 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 499 villas and apartments worth AED1.5 billion, and 60 land plots worth AED307.34 million.

The mortgages included 95 villas and apartments worth AED239.83 million and 25 land plots valued at AED134.94 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.4 billion.