DUBAI: Dubai's real estate market recorded 500 sales transactions worth AED1.21 billion on Wednesday, in addition to 103 mortgage deals totalling AED267.86 million, and 73 gift deals amounting to AED225.33 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 467 villas and apartments worth AED970.05 million, and 33 land plots worth AED240.95 million.

The mortgages included 84 villas and apartments worth AED196.82 million and 19 land plots valued at AED71.04 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.



