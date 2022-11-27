The Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera), the regulatory arm of Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched a new guide to educate real estate brokers on relevant procedures and raise their professional competence.

The 'Real Estate Brokerage Practice Guide' was released at the recent Cityscape Dubai 2022 expo held in strategic partnership with DLD at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The guide includes all the information, laws and procedures related to the brokerage profession and the ways to practice it in Dubai, thus ensuring that they carry out real estate transactions in a healthy and transparent manner, said DLD in a statement.

The laws, procedures and regulations that the guide highlights include the Trakheesi system, the Dubai REST application, smart marketing and sales contracts, as well as the criteria for classifying brokerage offices and brokers, the green list, the mechanism for marketing off-plan projects, amicable settlements and obtaining a broker card.

It also looks at the real estate brokerage register in Dubai, a number of real estate circulars and the ethics of practicing the profession, it stated.

Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Real Estate Licensing Department at Rera, said: "Today, through this guide, we offer an integrated service for real estate brokers that helps them fully and comprehensively understand the concept of practicing in Dubai in accordance with the best standards, thus contributing to our journey towards enhancing the happiness and confidence of investors and customers alike in Dubai's real estate environment."

"We are always keen to ensure that our services are professional and of high quality, for a pioneering and sustainable real estate ecosystem, whose effects are reflected by all sector stakeholders, including investors, customers and brokers," he added.

