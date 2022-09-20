Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has launched Danah Bay, a vibrant, mixed-use beachfront community and lifestyle destination on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

A freehold premium beach community, the AED1 billion ($272 million) flagship project sets a new standard for Ras Al Khaimah, said the statement from Dubai Investments.

With the group’s expertise across diversified sectors over the last 27 years, and with the real estate sector being a key vertical, this new project adds to its impressive line-up of real estate developments is Danah Bay, it stated.

Spanning an area of approximately 90,000 sq m area, the project includes luxury townhouses and villas, residential waterfront apartments, an upper scale 4-star hotel resort and community retail.

On the new venture, Khalid Bin Kalban, the Vice Chairman and CEO, said: "This region offers tremendous potential for the residential, hospitality and the tourism industry and after careful evaluation and in line with the market trends, we have announced this integrated beach community in Ras Al Khaimah, that will capitalise on the lucrative opportunities of the emirate, creating a benchmark in mixed-use development and providing a long-term value to the economy."

Danah Bay offers a variety of freehold residential options including two-bedroom townhouses with roof terrace, three-bedroom villas and four-bedroom beachfront villas along with waterfront residential apartments. The project’s tranquil beach provides exclusive access for residents and hotel guests to enjoy recreational activities and relaxation.

"Benefiting from the group’s resilient business model, supporting diversification through unique investments, Danah Bay is a step forward in strengthening the Group’s real estate portfolio and expanding presence regionally," stated Bin Kalban.

Strategically located in Ras Al Khaimah, which is known for its tourism, hospitality and an attractive property market, Danah Bay is 50 minutes away from Dubai International Airport and 30 minutes from Ras Al Khaimah Airport.

