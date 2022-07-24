Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has announced the completion of all infrastructure works within the Phase Four of its freehold residential project, Al Bareh.

Work on the key phase began in November last year and got completed in May in accordance with the set schedule, said a statement from Diyar Al Muharraq.

The scope of work included power and water connection and telecommunications systems installation in addition to irrigation systems, drainage and sewage systems, as well as road paving and lighting.

The leading consultant on the project, Aecom, oversaw the project planning and supervised it alongside Jahecon.

On the project progress, CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi said: "We are pleased to announce the successful and timely completion of the fourth and final phase of Al Bareh. We have finalised all infrastructure works while maintaining the highest standards."

"Diyar Al Muharraq strives to introduce more residential projects that the meet the needs of citizens and residents in the kingdom," he noted.

Al Bareh is known for its spacious area located in the Northwest of Diyar Al Muharraq overlooking spectacular views of the Gulf and the City’s main water canal.

In addition to unparalleled features including its inner road network connected to key locations and destinations across the City. Al Bareh also offers exceptional residential opportunities available on a freehold basis for all nationalities.

Diyar Al Muharraq is one of the largest integrated cities in the kingdom offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle with a mix of residential, commercial, recreational and healthcare facilities.

