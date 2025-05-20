DHB Group, a leading UAE-based real estate development company, has collaborated with Betterhomes, the manager of UAE's largest portfolio of private and commercial properties, for the launch of its latest masterpiece at Yas Bay - Opula Residences.

A premium residential development - Opula - is poised to leverage Yas Bay's growth trajectory. Its key features include prime coastal lifestyle with sweeping marine views.

It offers residents expansive sea vistas and immediate access to Yas Bay’s vibrant promenade, enhancing both lifestyle appeal and rental potential.

The Emirati developer said Opula boasts a diverse unit mix featuring a selection of 1-4 bedroom simplexes, duplexes, penthouses and townhouses, thus catering to a broad spectrum of tenants and end-users.

It also has state-of-the-art facilities such as an infinity pool and modern fitness center attract premium tenants, supporting higher rental yields.

Resilience and diversity

According to industry experts, as the emirate's real estate market continues to demonstrate resilience and diversity, Yas Bay emerges as a focal point for investors seeking substantial returns.

Yas Bay, a meticulously planned waterfront destination, is gaining prominence among investors.

While specific transaction data for Yas Bay is not separately disclosed, the broader Yas Island area, encompassing Yas Bay, has shown significant growth.

In 2024, Abu Dhabi's real estate sector recorded a 24.2% increase in transactions compared to the previous year, totaling AED96.2 billion across 28,249 transactions . This growth reflects the emirate's commitment to fostering a dynamic and investor-friendly environment.

"Abu Dhabi’s real estate market continues to prove its resilience and upward trajectory. Based on what I’ve seen, developments like Opula offer a rare combination of long-term stability and high growth potential," said Wassim Abdallah, the Director of Development Sales and Consultancy at Betterhomes.

"Investor appetite is strong and growing, and those who invest now are well positioned to capitalise on this momentum," he added.

Investor confidence

Abu Dhabi's real estate sector attracted over AED7.86 billion in foreign direct investment in 2024, a 125% increase from the previous year, with contributions from 2,302 investors across 105 countries. This surge underscores the global confidence in the emirate's property market.

With its strategic location, luxurious offerings, and alignment with Abu Dhabi's growth trajectory, Opula by DHB Holding presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking robust returns in a stable and thriving market, it stated.-TradeArabia News Service

