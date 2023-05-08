UAE - Dar Global, a luxury real estate developer in Dubai, has presented its inaugural own-brand luxury living concept, DG1.

Nestled in the heart of Dubai's Business Bay, DG1 will boast captivating views of the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa. It offers uninterrupted views from every unit in the building, with architecture unrivalled by any other property on the Dubai Canal, said the developer.

"DG1 embodies a novel lifestyle concept for a community of visionaries transcending borders. It features an exclusive capsule collection of luxury residences meticulously crafted to the highest standards," said the company.

Gensler Architects, a world-renowned architecture, design, and planning firm, has designed the DG1 property, ensuring a unique and superior living experience. With over 7,000 professionals connected globally, Gensler Architects has created a striking architectural sculpture for residents to inhabit.

This 20-storey tower comprises 221 units, including 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, catering to diverse living preferences. Residents can enjoy top-notch amenities such as a state-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, multi-purpose room, and lavish outdoor facilities, including a swimming pool, barbecue area, and kids' play area.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "We are excited to introduce DG1, our debut bespoke luxury residence. DG1 isn’t simply another property in Business Bay; this property represents our vision of luxury living, combining sophisticated design, luxurious finishes, and remarkable craftsmanship. We take pride in setting new benchmarks in Dubai's luxury living space and launching our signature brand with DG1."

