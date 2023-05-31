UAE-based developer Danube Properties has announced that it has signed a landmark agreement with Dubai Land Department (DLD that will enable the group to deliver on-site initial sale contract (Oqood) almost instantly to its buyers.

The move comes as DLD's Real Estate Registration unit strengthens its service delivery to real estate buyers in bid to boost investor confidence in Dubai’s real estate sector.

According to Danube, the agreement reflects DLD’s growing confidence and trust in the group.

Under this agreement, Oqood will be delivered instantly to the Danube property buyers once the necessary processes get completed, thus saving time and offering the highest level of customer happiness, it added.

Majid Saqr Abdullah Al Marri, the CEO of Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, said, the move is in line with government’s vision to offer the best and most seamless customer experience in real estate.

"DLD has been improving ways to make property transactions seamless and more efficient with the use of the latest technologies. This agreement with Danube reflects our willingness to take our services to the customers’ doorsteps and fingertips. Instead of property buyers coming to us, we are going to them – through real estate developers – at their offices," he added.

Lauding the strategic agreement, Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan said: "This new landmark initiative reflects the forward-looking and proactive vision of the Dubai Land Department to reach out to the property buyers and developers – who can now get their Oqood registered onsite and almost instantly."

"This is unheard of in this part of the world and makes DLD one of the smartest land registries in the world," he added

