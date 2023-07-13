Dubai-based developer Damac Properties has announced the launch of its premium residential project - Golf Greens - nestled within its premier master development community Damac Hills.

Unveiling the project, Damac said Golf Greens will feature luxury apartments and townhouses giving residents a unique lifestyle that combines the tranquility of nature with an unparalleled golfing experience.

Set against the backdrop of the renowned Trump International Golf Club Dubai, the development boasts an expansive parkland spanning nearly four million square feet, creating an oasis of leisure and recreational opportunities, stated the developer.

Each residence at Golf Greens will cater to elegance, providing a harmonious blend of contemporary architecture, exceptional amenities, and panoramic views of the surrounding greenery and fairways, it added.

"We are thrilled to introduce Golf Greens, a haven for discerning individuals seeking the perfect balance between natural beauty, recreational opportunities, and luxurious living," remarked Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at Damac.

"With its breathtaking views, world-class amenities, and proximity to a prestigious golf club, Golf Greens will offer an unmatched opportunity to experience a life of elegance and leisure both in the heart of a thriving community," he noted.

According to him, Golf Greens will offer one- and two- bedroom apartments as well as two- to three-bedroom townhouses with an array of amenities including infinity pools, lounge areas and mini golf courses within the apartment complex.

Residents at Golf Greens will have access to a multitude of themed areas for leisure and entertainment within the expansive parkland.

"The development boasts an impressive array of attractions, including sports fields for active pursuits, a state-of-the-art skate park, a refreshing wave pool, a charming petting farm, a dedicated dog park, and a plethora of other engaging facilities," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

