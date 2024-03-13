Hospitality developer and operator Cristal Group has announced the launch of Cristal Collection - a property management arm which will give independent hotels and resorts the opportunity to become part of a major collective, founded on years of industry expertise.

Unveiling the new entity, Cristal Group said it is aimed at independent hotel owners and will also offer strategic partners more sales channels, a reduction in their operating costs, unparalleled hospitality experience and competitive franchise fees.

With a strong management team, plus innovative sales, marketing and other business functions, the collective will give purchasing power to its hotels and improve revenue optimisation, it stated.

Hotels will also benefit from streamlined processes, data-driven insights and scalability which are crucial in the current hospitality climate.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).