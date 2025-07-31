Saudi Arabia - Cityscape Global, will return to the Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham, Riyadh, from 17 - 20 November 2025. Held under the theme “The Future of Urban Living”, the event is sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) in partnership with the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), Vision 2030, the Housing Program, and organised by Tahaluf.



This year, the world’s largest real estate event will once again bring together over 172,000 participants across the whole real estate value chain - from developers and architects to institutional investors, technology providers, and policymakers. While Cityscape Global is renowned for showcasing the scale and ambition of Saudi Arabia’s real estate transformation, it also has a global dimension, with more than 70 international developers and over 20,000 international attendees represented at last year’s show.



Notably, 2025 will also see the co-location of ESTAAD, Saudi Arabia’s first platform dedicated to the entire international ecosystem behind stadiums, sports, and mega-event infrastructure. This year’s edition, therefore, promises to be the largest and most impactful yet, featuring over 450 world-class exhibitors, 500 speakers, four curated conferences, and two VIP networking programmes for institutional investors and international developers.



Majed Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing, stated: “The 2025 edition of Cityscape Global, set to take place this November, represents a significant opportunity to forge new partnerships and strengthen collaboration as we pursue the ambitious objectives of Vision 2030. This exhibition plays a crucial role in supporting our efforts to develop integrated urban communities, improve the quality of life for citizens and residents, and drive sustainable economic growth. We welcome stakeholders from across the real estate value chain—both locally and globally—to join us in shaping the future of living, here in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”



Faisal Al-khamissi, Chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and a founding partner of Tahaluf, said: "This year, we aim to leverage the outstanding successes achieved by Cityscape Global in its previous editions, particularly what was recorded in 2024 in terms of the value of transactions and the increase in global participation, with the total deals exceeding the value of $61 billion, and participating countries reaching 121; reflecting the growing global significance of this exhibition, which continues to establish its international presence as one of the most important platforms for conducting real estate business deals in this sector.” He emphasized the organizers' commitment to achieving further successes in the 2025 edition and providing more distinguished events to continue contributing to shaping the future of the global real estate sector, which enhances the Kingdom's leadership and its prominent role in leading developmental pathways across various sectors, hosting and organizing international conferences and major global events.



This year, Cityscape Global will include:



* Future of Living Summit



Where decisions that shape smarter cities happen. Bringing together ministers, mayors, billion-dollar developers, and leading investors. The programme will provide an overview of federal strategies, reveal insights into the world’s most ambitious developments, and explore the latest in AI, PropTech, and sustainable urban design.



* DnA (Developers & Architects) Stage



The DnA Stage is the premier platform connecting award-winning urban planners, top architecture firms, facility managers, and ESG experts with the region’s leading developers. Focused on practical insights, the programme will define the DNA of cities through human-centric planning, sustainable retrofits, and advanced construction solutions.



* Innovation Arena



The Innovation Arena provides an opportunity for startups to showcase the latest tech innovations in real estate at the Cityscape Innovation Challenge and connect with the next wave of architects at the Future Leaders Hackathon. This stage will also provide up to date market information on homeownership and mortgages in Saudi Arabia.



* ESTAAD



ESTAAD co-located with Cityscape Global connects the entire sports and entertainment infrastructure ecosystem, providing an opportunity to gain insights from sports federations, expo organisers, Olympic committees, celebrity athletes, top architects, and venue operators.



Cityscape Global to host world’s real estate leaders



Notable global real estate leaders speaking at Cityscape Global 2025 include:



* Sally Capp, Former Mayor of Melbourne



* Darren Bechtel, Founder & Managing Director Brick & Mortar Ventures – the largest ConTech VC globally



* Stefano Boeri, Acclaimed Architect and Creator of Bosco Verticale



* Mitchell Silver, Former New York City Parks Commissioner



* Anil Erdem, Managing Director, BentallGreenOak



In addition, November’s event brings together world-class exhibitors, who will showcase their real estate and lifestyle projects to global investors, top industry influencers and decision-makers who are driving innovation and shaping the future of real estate.



USA, China, India, UK, Italy, UAE, Qatar and Jordan make up just some of the international countries with real estate representation at this year’s Cityscape Global.



Brands such as Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, Hovnanian Real Estate, BID 3D Models LLC, Jordan Gate for Real Estate, Commercial & Tourism Investment Co., Dongying Yiheng New Building Materials Co., Ltd., Iris Ceramica Group, JLL and Property Automate have also confirmed their attendance.



Cityscape Global showcases Saudi Arabia's ambitious portfolio of giga and mega projects, highlighting the Kingdom's groundbreaking innovations and transformative urban development initiatives.



Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Company, explained: “Diriyah Company is building one of the world’s most unique contemporary urban developments – The City of Earth. Our goal is to uplift the quality of life for over 100,000 residents, creating a hub for entertainment, education, and work. Offering residents and visitors iconic experiences such as the Royal Diriyah Opera House and numerous other hospitality, retail & entertainment assets. At Cityscape Global in 2024, we successfully launched the ‘Signature Collection of The Ritz-Carlton Residences Diriyah” and the ‘Raffles Residences Diriyah’, which were extremely well received by the marketplace, and in 2025 we are looking to realize even more successes.”



In addition, renowned developers such as Ajdan, Ajlan & Bros, Ajlan Riviera, Al Basateen, Al Majdiah, Al Othaim, Abdulrahman Saad AlRashed and Sons Co., Dar wa Emaar, Mohammed Al Habib, Osool, OSUS, Rafal, Retal, and Zood are committed Diamond Partners to Cityscape Global. They will showcase various cutting-edge projects, which are shaping the future of real estate innovation.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).